Lawrence E. Wise
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wise of Lake Placid, Florida, died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Larry was born Sept. 28, 1953, in Highlands County. He was the son of the late Jeanette and Clyde “Buddy” Wise.
Larry has been a lifelong Highlands County resident. He was self employed as a construction specialist. His work included carpentry, painting and remodeling. Larry enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed going to the casinos.
Larry is survived by his children, Tiffany Kenny (Wise) and Christopher Wise, and brothers, Steve, Mike and Rick Wise. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette, and his father, C.J. Buddy Wise.
In celebration of Larry’s life, a memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Avenue, Lake Placid.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.