Lawrence Kinney
Lawrence Kinney, 93, of Sebring, Florida, after a life of humble service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, went home to Heaven on Sept. 17, 2022. He was born in Miami, Florida, where he met his wife Betty and served faithfully as a deacon at Stanton Memorial Baptist Church. With his own hands, Lawrence built a lovely home where he and Betty raised their beloved children, Barbara and Roger, and built the family an entirely made-from-scratch RV camper in which they explored every US state except Alaska and Hawaii! After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and retiring from his life-long career with Eastern Airlines, with their children grown up and married, Lawrence and Betty moved to Sebring, Florida, where sadly, after some years, Betty went home to be with the Lord in 2008. Sometime after, Lawrence was remarried to Joyce Lasseter, a longtime friend of Lawrence and Betty from way back at their church youth group at Stanton Memorial Baptist Church, Miami.