Layfayette D. DeCausey Sr.
Layfayette Daniel DeCausey Sr., age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 21, 1946 in Lakewood, New Jersey to Joseph and Barbara (Francis) DeCausey.
He worked as a manager for Foodarama Shop-Rite in New Jersey for 27 years, later working for himself making fine furniture and kitchen cabinets. He has been a resident of Sebring for 28 years.
Dan, as he was known by friends, was a wonderful father and husband. Family was always his first priority. In his retirement he continued to enjoy woodworking and raised orchids as a hobby. He gathered many ribbons for orchids, entered in shows throughout Florida and was able to name an orchid of his own (DeCausey Green Goddess) through the American Orchid Society, for which he was most proud.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; son, Layfayette DeCausey Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; stepsons, Paul M. Maghan (Meeok) of Elkton, Maryland, and Jason E. Maghan (Amanda) of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Marcella DeCausey of Lake Wales, Florida, and Choresse Chambers of Willingboro, New Jersey; and brothers, Francis DeCausey of Tom’s River, New Jersey and Pierre DeCausey of Titusville, New Jersey. Surviving are also five grandchildren, Tierra DeCausey ,Layfayette DeCausey III, Michael Chambers, Carrinna Maghan, and Marissa Maghan; and two great-grandchildren, Giavona Chambers and Norain Head. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jose; and a sister, Mary Mandez.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.