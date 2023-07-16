Leamon W. Todd
Leamon “Lee” Wayne Todd, age 93, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was born March 31, 1930 in Hartsfield, Georgia to Loyd A. and Addie Mae (Holland) Todd.
Lee moved to Avon Park in the early 1940s and began working in the citrus industry before going to serve in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. He married Ruth Schnell in 1956 and his agronomic background led him to golf course maintenance, where he served as superintendent on several golf courses in Central and West Coast Florida.
His hobbies included golfing, fishing and yard work. Lee has been a resident of Avon Park since 2018, coming from Citrus Springs, Florida.
Lee is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Todd of Avon Park; sons, Michael R. Todd (Sandra) of Apopka, Florida, and Mark A. Todd of Nokomis, Florida; sisters, Brunelle Murphy (George) of Avon Park, and Faye Newsome of Avon Park; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Marzene Bolton, John G. Todd, L. Fielding Todd and Tony Todd.
Funeral service will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelson fh.com.