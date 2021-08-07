Lee D. Bryan, my loving husband, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Placid, Florida on Sunday morning, July 4, 2021. He was 86.
Lee was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Lily (Dorscher) Bryan. He had no siblings. Lee was raised on the northwest side of Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of Forman High School in 1953 and attended two years of college studying business. His mother was a fan of the Chicago Cubs baseball team so she named her son Lee Dean after two ballplayers, Bill Lee and Dizzy Dean.
He was elected mayor in the eighth grade at Falconer Elementary in Chicago. As a teenager, Lee and his three buddies had a band. Lee played the bass; they played every Sunday at The Salvation Army. They wrote as well as sang songs and performed at school dances from time to time.
In 1959, Lee went to Miami, Florida and ended up staying. He retired in January 1991 from Sears & Roebuck in Miami, after 32 years employment. I met Lee at Sears in December 1978; we married in December 1979. In 1991, we moved to Lake Placid, Florida. Lee, with his wife, loved fly fishing, salt water fishing, dogs, traveling and cooking. He also liked classical and country music.
Lee always said to people “don’t lose your sense of humor.” He loved his years living on Lake August. His final days were spent overlooking the lake and sunsets.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sherry Barron Bryan; sister-in-law, Linda Barron Folk (Mark) of Powell, Ohio; nephew, Matthew Folk (Susan); their two adoring children, Michael and Emma of Galena, Ohio; brother-in-law, Peter Barron (Jackie) of Alpharetta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Bruce Barron (Lisa) of Johnstown, Ohio; and niece, Amanda Folk Strong (Dexter) and their adorable son, Aiden of Louis Center, Ohio.
Lee was cremated by National Cremation Society in Sarasota, Florida. A private family service will be held at a late date.
The family appreciates the love and prayers surrounding them during this time by friends in Placid Lakes and beyond. A special thank you to the wonderful people at Vitas Hospice for all their loving care.