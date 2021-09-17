Leila M. McGovern
Leila Marie McGovern, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2021. She was a native of Connecticut, born Sept. 14, 1930, in Salem. Leila was a Lake Placid resident for 21 years before going to reside at the Palms in Sebring three years ago. When she lived in South Florida, she worked for 20-plus years as a secretary for the Humane Society of Greater Miami. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed the casinos. Leila was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid.
Leila is survived by her children, Sean McGovern and Dierdra Jorgensen (Gary), and granddaughter, Haley Jorgensen.
As per her request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.