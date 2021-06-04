Lelia F. Wakefield
Lelia F. Wakefield, age 94, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with her precious Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born Sept. 11, 1926 in Portland, Maine to Bessie Eaton Gilikson.
She worked at a spinning mill and also Cohen Egg Farms, was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, Women on Mission, and has been a resident of Avon Park since 1986, coming from Hollis, Maine.
Lelia was a dedicated prayer warrior, loved cooking and feeding people, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Lelia’s wish was for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren to love the Lord with all their heart.
She is survived by her children, Tony Wakefield (Nancy) of Hollis, Maine, Mike Wakefield (Louise) of Hollis, Maine, and Mary Smith (Delmont) of Avon Park, Florida; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Wakefield; sister-in-law, Grace Wakefield; and brother-in-law, Roland Wakefield.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com