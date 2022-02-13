Lelon A. Young
Lelon “Lee” A. Young, 90, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. He was born March 13, 1931, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to Holbert and Lola (Johnson) Young. Lee was the owner and operator of Young’s Gulf gas station, a member of 59 years of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where he served as a deacon for more than 30 years and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida, since 1958, coming from Hialeah, Florida.
He is survived by his daughters, Tara L. Young of Nashville, Tennessee, and Linda Wood Rodriguez of Sebring, Florida; sons, Daniel Wood (Debbie) of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Jim Wood (Debbie) of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, John Young of Kentucky and Fred Young (Nancy) of Kentucky; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice or First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. stephensonnelsonfh.com