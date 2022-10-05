Leo J. Alexander
Leo J. Alexander, age 96, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in St. Lucia to Maurice Alexander and Josephine St. Prix. Leo was the owner and operator of Leo J. Alexander Land Surveying, and later became the engineer for the Pinellas County government. He had been a resident of Highlands County since 2002 coming from Oldsmar, Florida, was of the Catholic faith and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Leo is survived by his children, Derek Alexander of Minnesota, Debra Alexander of Minnesota, David Alexander (Angela) of Texas, Donna Brikat of Minnesota, Donald Alexander (Lucille) of Arizona, Denise Alemayehu (Bisrat) of Minnesota, and Dawn Harris (Rodford) of Florida; sisters, Winifred Alexander Burgan of Florida and Jane Alexander Watson of New York; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.