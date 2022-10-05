Leo J. Alexander

Leo J. Alexander, age 96, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in St. Lucia to Maurice Alexander and Josephine St. Prix. Leo was the owner and operator of Leo J. Alexander Land Surveying, and later became the engineer for the Pinellas County government. He had been a resident of Highlands County since 2002 coming from Oldsmar, Florida, was of the Catholic faith and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

