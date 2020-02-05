Leola Robillard
Leola Robillard, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2020.
Leola was a native New Yorker. She was born in Massena on Sept. 16, 1933 and was the daughter of Estella LaShonek Robillard and Frank Robillard.
Leola was a clerical worker for many years in the unemployment office for the state of New York. She has been a Lake Placid resident for over 25 years. Leola was an avid golfer and had a few hole-in-ones at Leisure Lakes Golf Club. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Leola is survived by her son, Michael.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.