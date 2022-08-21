Leon J. Keller flag

Leon J. Keller

Leon James Keller, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Valparaiso, Indiana and was the son of Catherine (Furr) and Harold Keller. Leon served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. He was a retired supervisor with Eli Lilly & Company where he worked for many years.

