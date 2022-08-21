Leon J. Keller
Leon James Keller, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Valparaiso, Indiana and was the son of Catherine (Furr) and Harold Keller. Leon served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. He was a retired supervisor with Eli Lilly & Company where he worked for many years.
After retiring, Leon moved from West Point, Indiana to Lake Placid, Florida where he has been a resident for the past seven years. Leon was a member of Grace Bible Church in Sebring. He enjoyed a great round of golf, being out on the lake fishing and riding his bicycle around Placid Lakes. Leon loved to be with his family and friends and loved serving God.
Leon is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Judy; daughters, Marlene Rose and Kristine Havlik (Steven); sons, Gary (Tonya) and Glen (Carrie) Keller; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three brothers, Edwin, Rex (Jan) and Ritchie (Sue) Keller.
A service to celebrate Leon’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Grace Bible Church, 4541 Thunderbird Road, Sebring with Pastor Dustin Woods officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time. Burial will take place at a later date at the Sarasota National Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leon’s memory to Grace Bible Church at gbc.life/giving. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.
