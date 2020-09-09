Leona C. Stafford
Leona C. Stafford, 89, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born April 29, 1931, in Sebring, Florida to the late Aaron and Leola (Rhymes) Cassels. Leona had been a lifelong resident and attended Athens Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Braswell (Tom) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Laura Elder (John), Becky Raczkowski (Josh), Bryan Stafford (Amy), Jennifer Bevis (Tony) and Jessica Stafford; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Raczkowski, Jackson Raczkowski, Amber Elder, Ashleigh Elder, Abby Elder, Andie Elder, Wyatt Stafford, Mason Stafford, Audrina Ceniceros and Gavin Ceniceros. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Stafford; son, Marion Stafford; and brothers, Claude, Audrey, Amil and Amos Cassels.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.