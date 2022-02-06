Leonard Gutkin
Leonard Gutkin, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born on May 5, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Jacob and Mildred (Potak) Gutkin.
Not one to sit still, Len took a job in high school with Western Union delivering telegrams around Miami by bicycle. He also apprenticed with Lowry Electric.
He graduated from Miami Jackson H.S. in Allapattah, Florida, and enlisted in the United States Army. After Bootcamp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, he was assigned to Camp Gordon, Georgia. He served in Korea as a radioman reporting casualties from the mountains. He was Honorably Discharged as PVT1 and returned to work at Lowry Electric, Miami.
Leonard met the love of his life, Sandra Miriam Neadel, and married her on June 9, 1956. They moved to Rego Park, New York while he worked on electrical projects for the World’s Fair and the Brooklyn Bridge. There they welcomed their first son, Phillip.
Upon returning to Miami, Leonard began Medallion Electric, as he was doing electrical work in conjunction with Gold Medallion Homes. The family welcomed two more children, Stewart and Debra. He later formed Dolphin Electric in North Miami.
The family moved to Summerville, South Carolina for a couple of years where Len worked with Phillip performing a complete remodel of Salisbury Brick.
Returning to the Miami area, he continued to operate Dolphin Electric. He later became an electrical inspector. The family bought a home and settled in Sebring, Florida until Sandra’s passing in 2014.
At the time of his retirement, Leonard had been the chief electrical inspector for Dade County overseeing and servicing Dania Beach, Golden Beach, Bal Harbor, Bay Harbor, Indian Creek, and Surfside in Florida.
In his retirement, Len enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Neadel Gutkin; and his son, Stewart Allen Gutkin.
He is survived by a brother, Marvin Gutkin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a sister, Brenda Joyce Gutkin Lillard (Earl) of Summerfield, Florida; a son, Phillip Stephen Gutkin (Wendy) of Seaford, Delaware; a daughter, Debra Bloom (Patrick) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Heather G. Rohaus, Robert and Jenna Bloom, Bryan M., Taylor M., and SPC Jeremiah T. Daudt; a great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Seawinds Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Services will be private.