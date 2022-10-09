Leota A. Jones Phillips
Leota A. Jones Phillips, 73, of Sebring passed away Sept. 28, 2022. She was born in Ottawa, Kansas coming to this area 32 years ago from Bradenton, Florida. She had worked for GTE as a dispatch supervisor. Locally, she was the manager for Lakeshore Mall Theater and recently as a corrections officer for DeSoto Correction Institute and a staunch Donald Trump supporter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Eva Jones, and her dear friend, Barbara Mutchler. She is survived by her son, Brian Phillips (Patricia); daughter, Christie Beagles and her partner Robert Matthews, both of Sebring; “adopted son,” Tyson Mutchler; and best friend, Wendy Spaulding; brother, Gary Jones of Nevada; grandchildren, Andrew Layton, Brian Anthony Phillips Jr., Ryan Beagles, Sarah Phillips, Sean Beagles, Liberty Phillips, Anna Phillips and Gatlin Phillips; and great-grandchildren, Paxton, Sloan, Rosie, Randy and Caleb.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneral chapel.com