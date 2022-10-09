Flag for Phillips

Leota A. Jones Phillips

Leota A. Jones Phillips, 73, of Sebring passed away Sept. 28, 2022. She was born in Ottawa, Kansas coming to this area 32 years ago from Bradenton, Florida. She had worked for GTE as a dispatch supervisor. Locally, she was the manager for Lakeshore Mall Theater and recently as a corrections officer for DeSoto Correction Institute and a staunch Donald Trump supporter.

