Leroy Brock
Leroy Brock, age 84, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born Feb. 21, 1937 in Wauchula, Florida to James M. and Neda Christine (Stafford) Brock.
Leroy worked as a serviceman for Coker Fuel for 38 years, was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park since 1949, coming from Wauchula, Florida.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Brock; sons, Ronald Brock (Patti) and Jeffrey Brock, both of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Ruby McClelland of Wauchula, Florida; brother, Alfred D. Brock of Avon Park, Florida; three grandchildren, Alexandra Brock, Colton Brock and Taylor Brock. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Veda Mae Layport.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
