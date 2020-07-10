Leroy H. Haygood
Leroy H. Haygood, 99, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1920, in Quincy, Florida to Robert Haygood and Christiana Brinson. Leroy Haygood was married to Lillie Haygood for over 55 years until her death. He later remarried Nadine Schroder.
Leroy leaves to mourn daughter, Gwendolyn H. Williams of Kissimmee, Florida; sister, Eleanor Daniels of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Shantwon R. Jones and Dartaynian Jones of Kissimmee, Florida; great-granddaughter, Janiah Brown of Plant City, Florida; nephews, Don Haygood (Marsha) of New York; Paul Haygood (Willie) of Sarasota, Florida; Richard Howard of New York and a host of other nephews, nieces and cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with Minister Ernest Durden officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.