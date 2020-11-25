Leroy J. Brown Jr.
Leroy Jones Brown Jr., 51, of Sebring, Florida, answered the Master’s call on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
He was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Avon Park, Florida to Leroy Jones Brown Sr. and Jannie Evans. Leroy was a lifetime resident of Avon Park, Florida and was of Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, watching the races, rodeo and dearly loved his nieces and nephews and all his family.
Leroy is survived his wife, Yolanda Brown of Sebring, Florida; son, N’kolaus Jones of Sebring, Florida; siblings, Eddie Evans, Craig Williams, Dale Williams, Janice Williams, Eunice Williams, Carlton Brown, Consuelo Salkey (Mario) and James Butler Jr.; God children, Kelicia Dellop, Jamiya English, Da’Jordan Harris, Britney Seigler and Thad Tate V.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. Interment will follow in Lakeside Historical Cemetery.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. stephensonnelsonfh.com.