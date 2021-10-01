Leroy R. Benedict
Leroy Robert (Bob) Benedict of Sebring, Florida passed away on May 20, 2021. He was born on Aug. 6, 1930, in Shady Grove, Franklin County, Pennsylvania to Abram and Mary E. (Stamy) Benedict. On June 29, 1951, he married Naomi V. Hardman in Waynesboro, Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Naomi passed away on July 3, 2003. On Dec. 18, 2003, he married Winifred Williams in Sebring, Florida. Winifred passed away Sept. 5, 2017.
Bob worked construction for most of his life in the State College, Pennsylvania area. Upon retirement, he and Naomi fulfilled their dream to move to Florida, settling in Sebring. Bob was a very outgoing person and could often be found chatting with strangers, who after only a few minutes weren’t strangers anymore. He was extremely generous with his time and funds and would help anyone in need if he could.
Bob is survived by his four children, Leroy Robert Jr. (Susan), Naomi R. Feathers (Jim), Michael Shawn and Franklin R. (Carole); grandchildren, Penny Szucs (Steve), Robert Feathers (Nixie), Lewis Benedict (Misty), Heather Benedict, Jacob Benedict (Manda), Matthew Benedict and Zachary Benedict; and great-grandchildren, Skyler Szucs (Victoria), Ashley Szucs, Andrew Feathers, Deanna Feathers, Cyler Feathers, Riley Benedict, L.J. Benedict and Levi Benedict.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; sisters, Thelma Hawbaker and Janet Smith; and brothers, Harry and Guy Benedict.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, at Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St., Sebring, Florida. A similar service will be held in State College, Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.