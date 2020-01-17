Letha M. Thomas
Letha Mae Thomas, 100, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born March 18, 1919 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin to John Paul and Edna (Hutchinson) Kriegl. Besides being a supportive wife, homemaker and mother, Letha served as a missionary in Liberia. She has been a local resident since 1985 and a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Friesen (Quinton) of Charlotte, North Carolina; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Letha is preceded in death by her husband, George William Thomas, and son, Spencer Dean Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the SIM Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to SIM USA to support the ministry in Liberia.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.