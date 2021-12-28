Lewis F. Sawyer
Lewis Franklin “Frank” Sawyer, age 83, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. He was born Aug. 9, 1938 in White County, Illinois to Floyd P. and Margaret (Dagley) Sawyer.
Frank was the owner and operator of Lake Placid Paint, attended Grace Bible Church, served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the NRA, and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1950, coming from Illinois.
Frank is survived by his wife, Peggy M. Sawyer of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Franki Sawyer of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Susan Staffieri (Joe) of Sebring, Florida; sons, Jeff Sawyer of Sebring, Florida, and Brett Sawyer (Kathy) of Lloyd, Florida; step-son, Josh Harter (Alicia) of Ohio; sister, Peggy Douberly (Wayne) of Sebring, Florida; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cherie Sawyer and sister, Pat Sawyer.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Foundation of America at www.alz.org/alzheimer_s_dementia
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.