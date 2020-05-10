Lewis G. Williams
Lewis Gifton Williams, 81, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1938, in Pine Castle, Florida to Ernest G. Williams and Margaret J. Williams (Tyner). Lewis had been a resident of Highlands County since 1986. He served in the U.S. Army and worked in the Department of Defense. He was a member of the VFW and NRA. He enjoyed hunting, taking cruises and three-card poker, but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Irene (Forster) of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Jessika L. Smith (Nelda) of Jacksonville, Florida and Linda Foss (Randy) of Cocoa, Florida; one grandchild, Eric Welsh; and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Alexis and Aerianna Welsh. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private memorial to be held in the near future.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.