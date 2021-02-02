Lewis Pollard Jr.
Lewis Pollard Jr., of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 31, 2021. He was comforted by his family.
Lewis has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident and was born in Sebring, Florida on Sept. 1, 1926. He was the son of Mellie Williams Pollard and Lewis Pollard Sr. Lewis retired from Highlands County Road and Bridge Department after many years of service. He was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed fishing and writing poetry and he attended the First Assembly of God church.
Lewis is survived by his son, Vaden (Faye), and his brother, Walter Pollard. He leaves four grandchildren and was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Placid Temple Church of God, with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.