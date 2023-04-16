Lieselotte A. LaCotti
Lieselotte “Lisa” Anna LaCotti, 94, of Sebring, Florida passed away Friday, April 7, 2023. She was born Feb. 15, 1929, in Wurzburg, Germany to Josef A. and Agnes Schlier.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:26 am
She retired from Western Electric in 1992. She moved to Sebring from Joppa, Maryland in 2007. Lisa loved to dance. Lisa and Anthony would ballroom dance and they were also part of the Star Lighter and Satellite Square Dance Club Maryland and at Sebring Recreation Club they played shuffleboard. They volunteered at High Regency Hospital in Florida and Fallston Hospital in Maryland.
Lisa’s niece, Ute Hummer, and nephew, Bernd Hummer, have been a very huge part of their lives and have always been there to help out even though they live in Germany; they traveled numerous times throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita Kerrn; and brother, Herrman Schlier.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony J. LaCotti, Jr.; sisters, Rosa Assman and Threis Schaffer; brother, Werner Schlier; niece, Ute Hummer; and nephew, Bernd Hummer.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa’s name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 S. Memorial Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Online condolences may be made at www.bankspagetheus.com. Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, Webster St., Wildwood, Florida, is in charge of funeral arrangements.