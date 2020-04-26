Liliane S. Knott
Liliane Simone Knott, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Liliane was born to Edmond and Henrietta (Gosset) Normond in Epes, France on March 17, 1938. She had been a resident of Highlands County since 1990, coming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She worked in the food industry and enjoyed cooking, bingo and loved working in the yard.
She is survived by her loving children, Barbara Clark of Sebring, Florida, Catherine Bennett of Sebring, Florida, Joanne Warner (Clint) of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Michele Bennett (Eric) of München, West Germany; sister, Lydia Dillula of Rockaway Beach, New York; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a daughter, Lydia Joseph.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a local animal rescue.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.