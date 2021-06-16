Lillian E. Pechtel
Lillian Esther Pechtel, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Fellowship Home at the Fairway in Sebring, Florida with her husband Wallace at her bedside holding her hand. She was born July 27, 1928 to Otto and Selma (Giese) Klotz in New Ulm, Minnesota.
Lillian is survived by her husband, Wallace Pechtel; two sons, Steven and Thomas; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family burial was held at the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm, Minnesota on June 14, 2021.
Wallace was unable to travel to Minnesota for the burial as his health would not allow it. Steven and his wife, Bonnie, and their two sons, Mark and John, attended the burial on June 14. Blessings to all.