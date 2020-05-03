Lillian M. Kosier
Lillian Mae Kosier, 97, passed away on April 26, 2020, in Sebring, Florida, after an illness. She died peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice.
Lillian was born to Henry and Catherine (Loader) Wasylow in Providence, Rhode Island on May 19, 1922. She had been a resident of Highlands County since 1981, having come from Massachusetts. She was a homemaker and loving, faithful wife and mother. Lillian was a member of the Sebring Hills Ladies Club. She enjoyed collecting antiques, needlepoint, painting, sewing and loved to travel.
She is survived by her loving son, Stephen Kosier of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.