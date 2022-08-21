Lily K. Wilburn
Lily K. Wilburn, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Annapolis, Maryland on Oct. 5, 1940, to parents Royal Lee and Kathyrn (Alton) Sweeney, and had lived in Sebring for 28 years. From 1973 to 1994, Lily and her husband Jim made their home on Bethel Ridge Road in Jackson County, Ohio. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lorida, Florida.
Lily is survived by her loving dogs, Coco and Abbie; sons, Dale (Susan) Wilkerson, Allen (Penny) Wilkerson and Jimmy (Courtney) Wilburn; daughters, Terri Wilburn and Debbie (Dan) Lewis; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Royal Lee ‘Sonny’ Sweeney Jr; sisters, Barbara Bedell, Harriet Turner, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Qualls Wilburn in 2015; daughter, Karen Wilkerson Puckett; son, Ken Wilkerson; brothers, William Thomas Sweeney and Howard Sweeney, and sister, Ellen McPherson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, followed by a service to celebrate her life officiated by Pastor Wayne Godwin. Burial will follow at Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Jackson, Ohio.