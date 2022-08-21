Lily K. Wilburn

Lily K. Wilburn, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Annapolis, Maryland on Oct. 5, 1940, to parents Royal Lee and Kathyrn (Alton) Sweeney, and had lived in Sebring for 28 years. From 1973 to 1994, Lily and her husband Jim made their home on Bethel Ridge Road in Jackson County, Ohio. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lorida, Florida.

