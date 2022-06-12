Linda A. Gaudette
Linda Ann (Bienick) Gaudette entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family in Sebring, Florida.
Born in Schenectady, New York, on May 12, 1947, she was the daughter of the late William and Frances Bienick. She was the devoted wife of 47 years of Maurice James Gaudette of Sebring, Florida, and best mother ever to Karen L. Blackstone (Scott) of Halfmoon, New York, Tami F. D’Ambruoso (Mark) of Glenville, New York, and William M Gaudette of Rensselaer, New York. She was the proudest grandmother of Maurielle and Katelin. Relatives by fate include her life-long best friends, Carol Gary and the late Georgia Simpson, both were like sisters to her, and her much loved other daughter, Shelly Coffin. She whole heartedly loved the pups too, Daisy and Romeo.
She is also survived by many cousins that loved her like a sister, and several nieces and nephews, and sister and brothers-in-law that miss her deeply. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of her communities in Sebring and in Scotia.
Formerly of Scotia, New York, where she lovingly raised her family, Linda was an amazing and fun stay-at-home mom, living her dream. She was a volunteer for any and all of her children’s events and their biggest and loudest cheerleader. She was always there. Not only was her family blessed with her unconditional love, but any friend that came into their lives felt that abundantly too. She was known as “Mom” to so many. Linda lit up a room with her smile and exuded warmth and kindness everywhere she went. She proudly spoke of her time working at Carl Company before she married, and how she often made her own clothes growing up. Linda’s most cherished name was Nana – her granddaughters were her brightest light and pride and joy.
Linda was a polio survivor, and fought a battle one way or another each and every day of her wonderful life, never, ever complaining. She was strong and brave to her core and an inspiration to many. She made her family proud and will be missed dearly. LYTTMAB
Linda will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany, NY 12205 at a later date. Announcements for services and celebration of life arrangements will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.