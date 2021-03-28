Linda A. Schroeder
Linda A. Schroeder, age 71, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born April 2, 1949 in Defuniak Springs, Florida to Arthur Gordon and Mary Ellafair (Boswell) Padgett.
She worked as a bookkeeper, was of Baptist faith, and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Linda is survived by her sons, Mike Driggers of Avon Park and Charles Driggers of Orlando, Florida; brother, William Padgett; sisters, Loretta Patashinsky, Diane Padgett and Elizabeth Burdette; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com