Linda J. McKinney
Linda Joyce McKinney, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Wednesday afternoon June 23, 2021. She was in the companionship of her loving daughters.
Linda was a native of Georgia, born June 3, 1946, in Savannah, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie (Morris) and Alonzo Jefferson Freeman. Linda has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 44 years. She was a member of Placid Temple Church of God. In the 1980s, she owned and operated a clothing store in Lake Placid as well as being a tax preparer, which she worked at for 30-plus years. Linda enjoyed her Bible, music, social media, ancestry, dancing and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Betty (Sonny) Brueggeman, Linda Marie McKinney and Vicki (Michael) Divietro; siblings, Preston (Gwinnett) Clifton, Benny Earl (Clarice) Clifton, Jerry Freeman and Gloria Page (Harvey). She leaves six grandchildren and was blessed with eight great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in her death by her husband, Victor; grandson, Cope Brewer, and numerous siblings.
Services will be held at Placid Temple Church of God on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Burch celebrating.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.