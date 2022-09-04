Linda K. Conner
Linda Kay Conner, 77, passed on Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Florida. She was born on April 17, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sanford Myers and Helen Christine Myers.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Linda Kay Conner, 77, passed on Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Florida. She was born on April 17, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sanford Myers and Helen Christine Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Conner in 2007. Linda is survived by her brother, John Myers (Brenda) of Beavercreek, Ohio; sister, Debbie Hollingshead (Rick) of Beavercreek, Ohio; sister-in-law, Barbara Burns of Dunedin, Florida; two sons, Scott Conner of Clearwater, Florida and Mark Conner of Sylvan Beach, New York; one daughter, Erin Ratchford (Joe) of Windermere, Florida; five granddaughters, Hailee Conner, Mckenna Mullins (Taylor), Kendall Conner, Ella and Loren Ratchford; and one great-grandchild Max Mullins.
Linda was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She always looked her best, as her generation did. Linda had a passion for travel that took her to many countries and islands throughout the world. She had many passions that kept her busy: reading, decorating and going to the theatre. She always found it important to stay fit by participating in golf, rollerblading, boxing and spin classes.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022, at 700 Mease Life, Dunedin, Florida. Her memory will be celebrated from 2-3 p.m. and private service for close friends and family will be from 3-4 p.m.
Flowers and/or donations can be sent to 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin, FL 34698 or Suncoast Hospice, 164 W. Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684.