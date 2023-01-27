Linda L. Arbelo
Linda Lou Arbelo, 73, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 28, 1949, to Lee Lundberg and Doris Geist in Manhattan, New York. Linda grew up in Queens with her sister Dee. She eventually met her future husband Freddy, while working together at a post office in New York.
Years later, she moved to the Bronx after giving birth to her son Lee to be next to Dee and her godson Alby. While living in the Bronx, many family memories were made at the Bronx Zoo and in the neighborhood of Little Italy. A change of scenery would lead her to find the small New Jersey town of Keyport where she watched her son grow up playing football and graduating high school. Retirement brought her to Lake Placid, Florida where she lived out her remaining years witnessing the birth of her granddaughter Jocelyn, hosting Thanksgivings, Christmas Eves and other family gatherings.
She enjoyed time with her family most, especially with her granddaughter. Linda was often found behind a murder mystery novel, playing computer games and watching the Buffalo Bills. Her love language was gift giving, which brought her the greatest happiness. Linda’s warm and giving heart will forever be felt and dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, Ferdinand Arbelo; son, Lee Arbelo; and granddaughter, Jocelyn Arbelo.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, beginning at 3 p.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com