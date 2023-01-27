Linda L. Arbelo

Linda Lou Arbelo, 73, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 28, 1949, to Lee Lundberg and Doris Geist in Manhattan, New York. Linda grew up in Queens with her sister Dee. She eventually met her future husband Freddy, while working together at a post office in New York.

