Linda L. Caldwell
Linda Lou Caldwell, age 77, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Feb. 10, 1945 in Elwood, Indiana to Henry Curtis and Luella Mae (McFall) Skeen.
Linda was a hairdresser in Indiana and worked for the Board of County Commissioners in Florida. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Dean Caldwell, and each of her siblings, Judy Rice, Cecil, George and Joe Skeen. Survivors include her daughter, Treasa Handley Lee (Jared) of Sebring, Florida; son, Phil Caldwell (Sossidy) of Tipton, Indiana; the love of her life, Nelson Caldwell of Elwood, Indiana; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
To continue as she did during life, she donated her body to Tissue Network to help others.
