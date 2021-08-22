Linda L. Klein, 73, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on Sept. 30, 1947, in Belvidere, Illinois and was the daughter of Blanche (Walraven) and Robert Menge. Linda has been a resident to the Lake Placid area for 17 years, moving here from Illinois.
Linda was a local real estate agent who worked with several of the local real estate companies in Highlands County. Linda was an active member of the community who never knew a stranger. She enjoyed working with people and being able to get them into the dream house. She was of the Christian faith.
Linda is survived by her loving sister, Deborah Daniels, and nephew, Robert Daniels Jr.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.