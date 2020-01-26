Linda Rodriguez-Torrent
Linda Rodriguez-Torrent of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Orlando in 1952, attended Winter Park High School, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa and earned a Juris Doctorate law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1982.
Linda spent her entire career as an attorney, including time in a private practice in Madison, Wisconsin. In Indianapolis, Indiana, she worked for the Women’s Legal Clinic and the Indiana Public Defender’s Office, working on appeals and death penalty post-conviction cases. She was admitted to practice in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1986. In 1988, she moved to Sebring and began working for the Public Defender’s Office.
In 1992, she opened her own law firm in Sebring, specializing in criminal law. Linda always strove to ensure her clients received a fair outcome, also helping them with other details of their lives and was beloved by hundreds of people whose lives she helped turn around. She also co-founded several community projects. She was instrumental in beginning the Highlands County Teen Court Program, which allows juveniles charged with crimes to be diverted from the court system into a hearing in front of their peers. In 2000, Linda was awarded the Governor’s Community Investment Award for her work with this program.
In addition, she was an active leader with the Highlands County Bar Association’s Law Day program, which seeks to educate students and the community in constitutional and legal issues. As part of this program, Linda visited numerous classrooms and organized community events for many years. In 2011, she earned the Judge Clifton W. Kelly Award for her efforts teaching law and justice to children.
Finally, Linda was the 2018 recipient of the Highlands County Bar Association Lifetime Achievement Award. In her personal life, Linda was a valued mentor to several young women as they transitioned from high school to college and careers. She was a close and steady friend to dozens of people, always offering love, support and constructive advice. Linda was an enthusiastic grandmother, a devoted mother and a loving wife. Linda lived a full and active life, with interests including traveling, hiking, kayaking, gardening, cooking, family, reading and social justice.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Menges of Sebring, Florida; son, Keith Menges of West Palm Beach, Florida; daughter, Viani Ledbetter; son-in-law, Kevin Ledbetter and grandson, Landon Ledbetter of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Ralph Rodriguez-Torrent Jr. of Clearwater, Florida; and cousin, Adaire Fluno of Winter Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, Linda requests donations to the Janette Seamans Branham Memorial Scholarship. Checks can be sent to SFSC Foundation, 13 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
In the memo of the check, please reference for “Janette Seamans Branham Scholarship Fund.” This scholarship was co-founded by Linda in honor of her dear friend, Jannie, and provides two-year college tuition to first-generation and non-traditional students to South Florida State College.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.