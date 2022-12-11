Linda S. Cave

Linda Sue Cave, 63, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born in North Miami, Florida on Feb. 27, 1959, to the late Grady and Hazel (Tompkins) Martin. Linda was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, of the Baptist faith and graduated from Lake Placid High School.

