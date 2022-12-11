Linda S. Cave
Linda Sue Cave, 63, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born in North Miami, Florida on Feb. 27, 1959, to the late Grady and Hazel (Tompkins) Martin. Linda was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, of the Baptist faith and graduated from Lake Placid High School.
She is survived by her husband, John Cave of Lake Placid, Florida and son, Michael Cave, also of Lake Placid, Florida.
A memorial service will be announced soon.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com