Linda S. Cave
Linda Sue Cave, 63, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born in North Miami, Florida on Feb. 27, 1959 to the late Grady and Hazel (Tompkins) Martin.
Linda was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, Florida, of the Baptist faith and graduated from Lake Placid High School. She is survived by her husband, John Cave of Lake Placid, Florida, and son, Michael Cave of Lake Placid, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.