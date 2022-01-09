Linda W. Jackson
Linda W. Jackson, 82, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was born Aug. 31, 1939 in Albany, Georgia to the late Eddie L. and Annelle (Mims) Walls.
Linda had been a resident of Highlands County since 2015 coming from North Fairfield, Ohio and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Jackson of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Theresa “Cammy” Daniel of Monroeville, Ohio, and Eileen M. Jackson of Sebring, Florida; sister, Sandra Sween of Avon Park, Florida; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David C. Jackson, and one great-grandchild.
Memorial Mass will take place Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Interment will be held later in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Peru, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com