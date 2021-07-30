Lionel E. LaGrow Jr.
Lionel Edwin LaGrow Jr., age 93, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the loving arms of his wife Ruth, of 34 years, with his children and some of his grandchildren present at his home in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born Dec. 23, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Lionel Edwin and Erma (Turcott) LaGrow Sr.
Lionel had been a Lake Placid resident since 1960. He was a United States veteran who served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He was a member of the local VFW, American Legion, Moose, and Elks Lodge. He served two terms as mayor of Lake Placid.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth LaGrow of Lake Placid, Florida; daughters, Lenice Scheuerman (Bob) of Sebring, Florida, Linda High (Dave) of Sebring, Florida, and Kimberly Hall of Ocala, Florida; sons, Kenneth LaGrow (Rhonda) of Sebring, Florida, William “Billy” LaGrow (Linda) of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Keith LaGrow (Lorraine) of Sebring, Florida.
Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Bob LaGrow (Ann) of Columbus, Ohio, and sister, Theresa Santora of Ohio.
Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 6424 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33876.
Veteran memorial service, date and time to be announced. Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.
