Lisa M. Hendry
Lisa Margaret Hendry, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Friday evening, June 5, 2020.
Lisa was born in Sebring, Florida on Oct. 17, 1952. She was the daughter of Zena and Jack Hendry. Lisa was a graduate of Lake Placid High School class of 1970 and attended the University of Florida where she earned her BS degree. She attained her master’s degree in guidance counseling from the University of South Florida.
Lisa moved to Augusta, Georgia and spent 30 years as a guidance counselor between two schools. She came back to Lake Placid after retirement in 2008. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed shopping and traveling. She was a volunteer at Cornerstone Hospice in Sebring.
Lisa is survived by her siblings, Chris Hendry (Lynn), Nancy Hendry, Kay Orta (Nelson), Jack Russell Hendry (Lori) and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.