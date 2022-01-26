Lisle J. Gibson
Lisle Junior Gibson died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 97. He and his loving wife, Ruth Anne Gibson, lived in Avon Park, Florida.
Lisle was born in Adams County, Indiana to the late Roy and Lucy (Brown) Gibson. Lisle attended high school at Sycamore, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Cleo Small Gibson; daughter, Patsy Keith, and brothers, Herman Gibson, Wayne Gibson, Adrian Gibson and Robert Gibson.
After retiring from farming, Lisle and his wife of 24 years Ruth moved to Avon Park, Florida. Lisle became an avid golfer, including shooting a hole-in-one at age 94. He also was a medal-winning participant in the national Senior Olympics.
Lisle was a man of deep faith. He is remembered saying to someone who he witnessed as being kind and loving, “You know all the angels aren’t yet in heaven.” Lisle was rich in wisdom. He often said, “Don’t get out in front of your headlights” and “The best medicine doesn’t come in a bottle.”
Lisle loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne (Elliot) Gibson and her children, Ruth Ellen, Philip, and Karen; and his children, John (Cyndy) Gibson and Shirley (Tom) Spence; brother, Gerald (Jean) Gibson; grandchildren, Megan, Sarah, Kimberly, Kelly, Brandi and Heidi; a host of great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fairmount, Indiana. A celebration of life will happen at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at armeshuntfuneralhome.com