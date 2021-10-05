Llewellyn D. Rinald
Llewellyn Denora Kramme Rinald entered into larger life Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Born March 26, 1941 to Clyde and Melba Kramme in Vineland, New Jersey, she lived in Philadelphia and Bridgewater, Massachusetts before coming to Lake Placid in 1973. Llewellyn enjoyed a special long-time relationship with another home, Teziutlan, Mexico where she spent months at a time as an artist and teacher.
Mrs. Rinald is survived by her husband, David H. Rinald; daughter, Mariposa Rinald (Barry), and son, Fernando Rinald (Sarah). She leaves two grandsons, Antonio Alessandro “Sandro” Garcia and Ramon Galaviz Rinald; as well as two granddaughters, Isabella and Sophia Rinald.
Llewellyn enjoyed making music, blending her strong alto voice and her accurate music reading ability with church choirs as well as the Lake Placid Messiah Society and the Highlands Delta Chorale.
However, her most important talents came forth in the field of fine arts. She was educated at Friends’ Select School, the Philadelphia Museum College of Art and the University of Pennsylvania. In 1965, she was awarded the prestigious Prix de Paris, resulting in a number of her paintings being exhibited in New York and Paris. Since then her works, both paintings and collage, have been widely shown in the United States, Europe and Mexico. Locally she has participated enthusiastically in the activities of the Lake Placid Art League and has provided major works for the Lake Placid Mural Society at the Lake Placid Elementary and High schools.
In 2014, the Association de Pintores de Teziutlán Arte y Mas, in conjunction with Mexico’s Academia de Bellas Artes, honored Llewellyn with a Homage Exhibition of her works, citing her 50 years as an artist and teacher in Mexico.
As a further example of the esteem in which Mrs. Rinald is held in Mexico, at this writing the Association de Pintores is organizing a second Homage Exhibition of her work to be held in late October. The local television station in Teziutlan screened several minutes of tribute last Tuesday evening and a special Mass was held Sunday in Teziutlan’s Diocesan Cathedral.
A celebration of Llewellyn Rinald’s life as well as an exhibition of her work will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Robin Allison Reed will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Llewellyn to the ongoing ministry of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, FL 33852 are invited. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.