Lloyd “Danny” Lyall
Lloyd Daniel “Danny” Lyall, 76, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born in Boomer, West Virginia. He moved to Sebring in 1981 from Lewisburg, West Virginia. He owned and operated L&M Automotive and was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring.
He was preceded in death by a son, Roger L. Lyall, and a brother, Dale Lyall. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sons, Chris (Lena) of Sebring and Lloyd D.(Vicki) Lyall Jr. of Virginia; daughters, Kelly (Ronnie) Brown of Avon Park and Linda J. Grove of Virginia; sisters, Susie Stocks of Virginia, Ginger Lyall of West Virginia, Jewell Miley of South Carolina and Marietta Lyall of West Virginia; grandchildren, Chance Casey, Chase Casey, Nathaniel Lyall, Ashley Lyall, Lloyd D. Lyall III, Leann Hoe, Cristy O’Connor and numerous great-grandchildren.
As per Danny’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 E. Center St., Sebring, FL 33870.
