Lloyd L. Lueken, 82, of Tomoka Heights in Lake Placid, Florida, died unexpectedly at AdventHealth Lake Placid on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Lloyd was born on June 11, 1940, to Henry and Sylvia (Vavra) Lueken in Ainsworth, Nebraska. He lived with his parents and three brothers in Springfield, South Dakota until the family moved their bakery business to Mitchell, South Dakota in 1950. Lloyd graduated from Mitchell High School in 1958 and attended college for two years prior to becoming a member of the National Guard.

