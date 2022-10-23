Lloyd L. Lueken
Lloyd L. Lueken, 82, of Tomoka Heights in Lake Placid, Florida, died unexpectedly at AdventHealth Lake Placid on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Lloyd was born on June 11, 1940, to Henry and Sylvia (Vavra) Lueken in Ainsworth, Nebraska. He lived with his parents and three brothers in Springfield, South Dakota until the family moved their bakery business to Mitchell, South Dakota in 1950. Lloyd graduated from Mitchell High School in 1958 and attended college for two years prior to becoming a member of the National Guard.
Lloyd married Darlene Jewell in 1962 and they were blessed with their three children, Chris, Darin and Jaime. Lloyd took over the family business, Lueken Bakery, in 1968 and then started Lueken’s Catering in 1970. He ran the family businesses until his retirement in 2001.
During his time in Mitchell, he was very active in his church and community including the Jaycees, the Elks Lodge, Holy Family Church School Advisory Board and member and chairman of the City Planning Commission. He was on two State Bakery Boards and served as president of one and was on the National Bakery Board for six years. He served on the Commercial Bank Board for 15 years and was on the Board of the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce where he served as president.
He was also on the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Board and served as chairman of the board. Lloyd was also active on the Corn Palace Tourism Advisory Board for 20 years, with 10 of those as chairman. He and his wife, Darlene, received the Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award in 2004.
After retirement, he and Darlene moved to Lake Placid, Florida. He was a member and usher of St. James Catholic Church, the Elks Lodge, American Legion Placid Post 25 and the Tomoka Heights Homeowners Association Board for three years. Lloyd enjoyed being active in his Tomoka Heights community where he always looked for ways to make improvements and meet new people. Lloyd loved his family, friends and community and was always up for a game of cards.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry and Joe Lueken; and two grandchildren, Cassidy Jewell Guenther and Mitchell Joseph Lueken. Lloyd is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Darlene; children, Christa Guenther (Ray) of Orlando, Florida, Darin Lueken of Boca Raton, Florida and Jaime Ness (Aaron) of Yankton, South Dakota; six grandchildren, Calvin and Caitlin Guenther, Caroline Lueken, Evan, Carson and Brady Ness; and his brother, Don Lueken (Val).
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Lloyd’s life will be held on Nov. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, with a Celebration of Life being planned in Mitchell next spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lloyd’s memory would be appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 2235, Lake Placid, FL 33862; Manna Ministries, 416 10th Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852; or The Tomoka Heights Scholars for Dollars Scholarship Fund, c/o Sue Geever, 112 Crestview Court N., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.