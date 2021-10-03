Lois E. Yardumian
Lois Elaine (Gillespie) Dreibelbis Yardumian, wife of the late Russell F. Dreibelbis and Richard Yardumian, passed away Sept. 28, 2021 at the age of 93, at Casa Bella Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Lois was born on June 1, 1928 in Chester County, Pennsylvania to Mabel and John Gillespie. She had one sister, Grace Sims, who preceded her in death.
Lois lived most of her life in the Royersford, Pennsylvania area where she lovingly raised her family. She worked at Diamond Glass in Royersford, Pennsylvania. She eventually moved to Avon Park, Florida and then Wildwood, Florida for the past 2½ years.
Her first marriage was to Russell Dreibelbis for 47 years, before his passing in 1994. They raised one son, Lloyd Dreibelbis (Robin) of Sarasota, Florida; four daughters, Susan Francis (Robert) of The Villages, Florida, Tracey Schubert (Alan) of Estero, Florida, Mary Jane Rothmel (Jennifer) of Clayton, New Jersey, and Candace Budge (deceased). She had 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren from that marriage.
Her second marriage was to Richard Yardumian for 11 years before his passing in 2007. Her stepchildren are Richard (Jody) Yardumian of Deming, New Mexico, Linda (Mike, deceased) Shelton and Nancy (Eric) Piper, both of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Don (Marleeta) Yardumian of Normady, Tennessee. She has seven step-grandchildren (one deceased) and 13 step-great- grandchildren from that marriage.
Lois’ faith in God carried her through her entire life. She loved sharing her faith with others. She was a dedicated wife and mother and loved her family. Lois’ favorite hobbies were to write poetry and crochet. She made many blankets for her family. She also made and donated specially crocheted baby blankets for the Abundance of Love group in The Village. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading about the Amish and reading Christian novels. She was an active member of Avon Park Nazarene Church in Avon Park, Florida for many years before moving to Wildwood, Florida, where she attended New Life Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, to be directed to Casa Bella House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.