Lois M. Sullivan
Lois Marie Ludden Sullivan, age 91, of Stokesdale, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in her sleep just after midnight, Feb. 5, 2022. Lois was a loving mother and wife with a cheerful disposition and a quick wit. Lois enjoyed playing golf and was quite good – she even had a hole-in-one. She raised four wonderful children and was a happy military wife to “Sully,” command sargent major of the 101st Airborne Division. Lois excelled at entertaining and creating an inviting comfortable home for family and friends. She volunteered in support of her church, local charities, and the Girl Scouts of America.
Lois Sullivan was born June 25, 1930, to Lillian and Leo V. Ludden of Wellsville, New York. All Irish and a devout Catholic, Lois was baptized at Immaculate Conception Church, graduated from Wellsville High School 1947, and Alfred Ag Tech College 1948. She was described in her senior yearbook as a “Raven haired Beauty” and married Jerome Francis Sullivan on May 19, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Church.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Cathleen Sullivan of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Mary Sullivan and son-in-law, Louis Trainer of Stokesdale, North Carolina; her sisters, Regina Ludden McGinnis and Ann Ludden Margeson; three grandsons, Alex Dantzler, Mark Druss, and Justin Druss; and son-in-law, Raymond Druss. Lois is from a big family and is survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews and family friends who have kept in touch over the years.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Francis Sullivan; her eldest daughter, Ann Bridget Sullivan Druss; her only son, Joseph Leo Sullivan; her sisters, Helen Andrews and Marjorie Finn; and her brother, Donald Ludden.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinehurst, North Carolina, on Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. She will be buried with her husband at Fort Donelson National Cemetery in Dover, Tennessee, at a later date.
In lieu of memorial donations, please gather with your family and friends and toast to a life well lived — Lois Sullivan!
You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.