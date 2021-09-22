Lois Nell Hyde Blount went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at her daughter’s home in north Florida with family beside her. She was born on June 22, 1926 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Alfred Ray and Erin Hyde.
After her father’s death, she moved with her mother to Pompano Beach, Florida where she met and married Bruce B. Blount. They had four children and moved to Lake Placid in 1963 to buy a larger cattle ranch and raise their family. Lois and Bruce loved the Lord and Lois was best known for her extraordinary talent of playing the piano. She served Jesus for over 60 years by playing for First Baptist Church in Pompano Beach and for 44 years at First Baptist of Lake Placid, with her dearest friend, Dee Dee Stidham. Together they were “quite the team”!
Lois was involved in the community through her ministry and worked 11 years for the Advent hospital. She was the most loving and forgiving mother, grandmother and wife the Lord could bless anyone with!
Lois is survived by three of her four children, Steve Blount (wife Phyllis) of Lake Placid, Florida, Allan Blount of Lake Placid, Florida, and Cheryl Blount Bronson ( husband Stanley), of Jennings, Florida. She is also survived by son-in-law, Ben Seay of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne Blount Seay.
Service will be held at First Baptist Church (South Oak) Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. All friends and family invited.