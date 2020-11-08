Lois R. Hess
Lois R. Hess (Herbein), 93, of Bartow, Florida, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, after a short illness.
Lois was born on July 15, 1927, in Allentown, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Reba Herbein. She graduated from Cedar Crest College in Allentown and then attended graduate school at Syracuse University, where she met her future husband, Stuart J. Hess. They were married in September 1950 and in 1958 moved to Plattsburgh, New York. She worked as a child services social worker and later as a probation officer with Clinton County, New York. Lois and Stuart remained in Plattsburgh, New York until retirement in 1982, when they moved to Sebring, Florida.
After 58 years of marriage, Stuart passed away in 2008. Lois was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert S. Herbein, and granddaughter, Sondra G. Hess. She is survived by her sons, Stuart J. Hess Jr. (Christie) of Tampa, Florida, David S. Hess (Diane) of St. Louis, Missouri and Eric C. Hess (Rhonda) of Bartow, Florida; and her grandchildren, Jessica Eckert, Jennifer Oshnock, Erin Monk, Matthew Hess and Amanda Remsing.
She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Amanda Eckert, Amber Eckert, April Eckert, Destiny Hess, Waylon Ryan, Isabella Oshnock, Alicia Remsing, Kaitlyn Remsing and Ali Remsing.
Memorials made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association are appreciated, in honor of Lois’ work with children and in memory also of her granddaughter Sondra. Gifts may be directed through mda.donordrive.com.
She will be interred alongside Stuart in the columbarium at Atonement Lutheran Church, Sebring, Florida. A memorial service will be at held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Atonement Lutheran Church with interment to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870.