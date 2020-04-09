Lois Virginia Dunkerton
Lois Virginia Dunkerton, 71, of Sebring, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, April 6, 2020, while in hospice care as a result of a stroke suffered after being hospitalized for pneumonia.
Lois was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Jan. 5, 1949, and resided with her family in Dunkerton until the family moved to Waterloo in 1964. She graduated from Orange High School, continued on to receive a BS in Chemistry from Iowa State University, and MS and Ph.D. degrees from Cornell University.
Lois first held academic positions and the University of Southern California and Southern Illinois University and then transitioned to pharmaceutical research with various companies working with new cancer and neurological drugs. She was always active in churches wherever she lived, especially in youth work. In 2010 she moved back to Waterloo, then in late 2015 she retired to Maranatha Village in Sebring, Florida, where she enjoyed the fellowship of like-minded believers. Her favorite scripture verse was Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”
Lois is survived by her two brothers, Stephen (Deborah) of Riverwoods, Illinois and Timothy (Irene) of Bellevue, Washington; three nieces, one nephew and nine great-nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Alice Dunkerton.
A private graveside service will be held in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.