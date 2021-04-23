Lois Wilson
Lois (Raymond) Wilson of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully at the home of her son in St. Cloud, Florida, after a second battle with cancer. Lois was born on May 7, 1935 in Fort Recovery, Ohio to Mary E. (McAlexander) and Ermal N. Smith.
Lois married Raymond Wilson on June 7, 1953 and they lived in Fort Recovery until 1984 when they moved to Florida. They are the parents of Mike of Florida, Linda of Decatur, Indiana, and Randy (Patti) of St. Cloud, Florida. Along with her children, she is survived by Ray, her husband of 67 years; one brother, Richard (Linda) Smith of Commerce, Michigan; three grandsons, Chad and Curtis of St. Cloud, and Spencer of Decatur, and a granddaughter, Michelle of California. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters, Oakley, K’Lian, and Carolicia; two great-grandsons, William and Toby and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lois was a lifelong member of the DAV Auxiliary and a member of the Fort Recovery, Ohio Auxiliary since 1954. Lois worked at a doctor’s office in Fort Recovery and after their move to Florida, at South Florida Community College and Lloyds Shoes in Sebring, Florida until she retired in 1995.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held in Ohio at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.